It is summer once again, and our seasonal neighbors are back for holiday times in Portage.
The Cody and Ryan Harris family are really great neighbors, but we only see them a few times a year. They were here last weekend and promised they would be back Memorial Day weekend. It seems a lot of people come into town to visit family graves that are either newer in the last few years, or have been here a long time.
The cemetery is prepared, mowed, clipped and ready for all the visitors coming in. I was really surprised the first couple of years that I was here how many people were coming in and out on Portage Lane, the road which coming into Portage. It really is nice that relatives remember their departed loved ones.
Oops! I got confused — this happened nine years ago. I received a note from Korie Freeze. We were lucky enough to have two of our grandkids this week while mom and dad are in the process of moving back from California. Lexi is four and Jaxon is two. They came up to help us around the house and property. We have got the best kids ever to get to go to bed also — not a peep after songs and a prayer are said.
This happened this May 16. It was Zane and Brooke that came up with Jason and Lexi this year and worked their butts off in the yard today. Still great kiddos and would do anything for us. Ever so grateful! Ari wasn’t able to come with them, but she loves to work with grandma too! Such great kids!
We waved goodbye to Carol and Barry Parkinson as they were leaving town last Friday. The big yellow truck pulled out with all their remaining things to be moved. They will really be missed here in Portage.
So glad to announce that Jessie Clark has graduated from high school! He graduated last Tuesday from Oneida High in Malad. We feel like he is part of our family. So Proud of you Jesse! Congratulations!
TOWN COUNCIL: WHO DO YOU NEED TO CALL?
Have you ever wondered who to call for what problem or situation you are having? Most of the time if you know who to call directly, it helps get the problem solved more quickly. Sometimes the mayor is just not available to help everyone in need.
• Mayor Nic Tree: (435) 279-6728, (435) 866-2175
• Martina John, planning and zoning: (435) 237-9661
• Tyson Nielson, parks: (435) 890-3862
• Tyson Nelson, water: (801) 725-4790
• Lesley J. Smith, roads: (435) 239-3763
• Cyndi Tree, water master: (435) 279-0232
• Robert Barrow, fire chief: (707) 499-5779
• Chris John, bishop, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: (208) 705-8290
We have a great town of Portage. Let’s continue to help one another and look out for your neighbors and friends.
Have a great week!