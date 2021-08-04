Orson and Jeannette Poulsen spent most of their time last week preparing for a two-week rendezvous with many of their friends. Orson spent time last winter building up his inventory of leather goods to sell at these rendezvous. When he went to gather the goods together, he couldn’t find them. He looked everywhere. Finally, he got down and prayed for help. Then he kept looking, and within an hour he found them.
The Poulsen garden is doing well. There seems to be lots of everything. The only disappointment is that the squash has mostly just growth of leaves and long-stemmed flowers, but no fruit. Orson has seen just one huge pumpkin. He estimates its weight at nearly 30 pounds, and it is still green — and hopefully still growing.
The Poulsens are still loving their mission and doing fine.
Ruby Wheatley was told she would need to use her arm sling one more week. Laura says “She is sure tired of wearing that sling!”
Kate Wheatley, daughter No. 4, is doing “pretty good” on her harp. She is still practicing her notes.
The weather has been “just too hot,” according to Laura. She has been handing out many delicious frozen popsicles. The family went over to Grandma Wheatley’s yard to play in her swimming pool on Saturday. The family watched some of the July 24th fireworks that evening. The kids were really excited about the big ones.
Boyd Udy and friends are still doing some fencing. Boyd says they have a long way to go before they are done.
Jessica and daughter Kynzee have a couple of weeks off from their rodeoing. They still ride almost every day. Kris is doing good. The whole family says “It’s just too hot!”
Winnie Richman is spending hours every day holding a hose to fill water troughs for her cows. “It is very hot work, but interesting, too, to watch the cows and their calves and how they behave around the water troughs. Some cows,” she says, “just seem to be bossy, and the calves have their own order of drinking at their turns, too.”
Physical therapy during the week has helped get Winnie back in shape again. It is very hard to schedule it in around the watering. It may have to be put off if there isn’t any rain to help out. She pleads with everyone to pray for rain and a reduction in the temperatures.
Winnie says “I just can’t wait until next week to announce the birth of numbers nine and ten great grandchildren.” Ricky and Marriah Delacruz are the proud parents of Adrian Eugene Delacruz, born on July 9. David and Britney Tello are the proud parents of Aaliyah Carolyn Tello, born July 27. All the older brothers involved are very possessive of their new baby sister and brother. All the mothers and fathers are recovering well, too.