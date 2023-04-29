.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe
channel capacity. As a result minor flooding is possible in these
areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...The Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Sunday
night based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Students from Bear River Middle School help plant the first tree as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
Dorene Stever, chairman of the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition, with assistance from Garland Mayor Linda Bourne, cuts the ribbon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
Garland Mayor Linda Bourne (left), Councilmember Jeanette Atkinson (right), and other members of the Garland City Council help plant the first tree at the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
