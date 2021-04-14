In the absence of Mayor Brett Merkley, Councilman Shane Baton was appointed mayor pro-tem for the Corinne City Council meeting last week.
Steve Norman, representative for West Corinne Water Company, approached the city council with some water issues. As the forerunner of his request to the city council, Norman gave some background information as to the water situation now and the possibility of issues in the future.
Norman stated that West Corinne Water Company needs access to more of their water coming from the spring, which is near Corinne City’s water supply coming from a different spring on the same mountain. As all water taps for West Corinne Water have been used, the company needs to make certain the water is available to users and could use another water line to deliver that water from the mountain to their existing lines.
As a solution, Norman wondered if one of the two pipes coming off the mountain for Corinne City water could be used temporarily by West Corinne Water at certain times of the year. “We don’t want to spend money for engineering studies,” he said. “We would ask that both companies have their water managers get together and discuss if this idea is even viable.”
Baton thought both pipes were used by the city at the present time, but had no problem with both companies getting together to discuss the suggestion. The council agreed to present it to Merkley for final confirmation.
Norman stated that water availability will continue to be an issue as the area continues to expand in population, not only along the Iowa String, but in future expansion of new subdivisions in the city and growth near the Business Ag Park.
Following Norman’s presentation, council members agreed that a discussion and review of the city’s drought plan would be a good idea and will add that item to the agenda for the next meeting.
As not all the Easter certificates were given out for the holiday, when citizens pay their utility bills, they will receive certificates until all have been used.
In other business, Councilwoman Karen Caldwell presented a list of potential members of the advisory board for the historical Methodist Church. Included were Beulah Wells, Meg Ferry, Lisa Marble, Julie Reeves and Chloe Smith. They will be active in finding other volunteers, investigating and writing grants, etc., for improvements on the church building.
It was suggested that the drop box for payment of utility bills be larger and moved to be on the driver’s side in the driveway for easier access. City Recorder Kendra Norman reminded the council that election this year will be by mail per state mandate. There are three seats open in the city, including the mayor’s chair. Candidacy must be declared during June 3-9. Forms are available at City Hall.
Century Elementary School reminds us that the annual Great Utah ShakeOut, a drill for possible earthquake happening, will be held April 15 at school. The PTA fundraiser will run April 13-22.