Local health officials are on high alert after routine tests recently have turned up positive for West Nile Virus, a disease that can cause mild to severe flu-like symptoms and, in some cases, neurological problems.
The Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District reported on Aug. 18 that it had been informed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory that three mosquito samples in Box Elder County tested positive for the virus that surfaces every summer during mosquito season.
The positive results came from three separate traps located in the northwest corner of Perry, one in West Corinne, and other on SR 83 near Northrop Grumman facilities.
“We are currently experiencing a county-wide spike in mosquitoes due to the rain two weeks ago,” a post on the mosquito abatement district’s Facebook page read. “Our nighttime technicians and working every night to get the adult mosquito population under control.”
The best way to control mosquito populations is to get them before they hatch, but once that happens, the county’s best defense is to deploy “fogging” trucks that spray pesticide in affected areas during nighttime hours.
The Aug. 18 results were the first positive tests from the county this year. Officials cautioned that the results mean the virus is “very likely” to be present throughout the county.
West Nile Virus is known to have detrimental effects on horses as well as humans.
Officials were expecting a spike in mosquito populations following recent heavy rains, which create areas of standing water where the insects breed and lay their eggs.
In light of the confirmation of the presence of West Nile, the Bear River Health Department issued a press release last week reminding the public to take precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus, which can cause flu-like symptoms, fever, headache, body aches, and in rare cases, neurological complications.
The health department reminds people to follow these precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones:
Use Insect Repellent: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the instructions on the label for proper application.
Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize exposed skin.
Avoid Peak Mosquito Activity: Mosquitos that carry the West Nile virus are most active during dawn and dusk. Take extra precautions at these times.
Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitos breed in standing water. Regularly empty, cover, or treat containers that can collect water, such as buckets, flower pots, and bird baths.
Maintain Screened Areas: Keep doors and windows screened to prevent mosquitos from entering your home.
Check for Symptoms: If you develop symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, or muscle weakness, contact a health care provider.
The health department says it will continue to work with Box Elder County Mosquito Abatement to test for the presence of West Nile virus in the region and keep the community informed about the latest updates.
For additional information, visit the Bear River Health Department’s website at brhd.org or contact the department directly at (435) 792-6525.
