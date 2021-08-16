A virus spread by mosquitos that has largely fallen off the radar during the COVID-19 pandemic has resurfaced in Box Elder County.
Last week, the Utah Public Health Laboratory reported that a mosquito from a trap in the Bothwell-Thatcher area tested positive for West Nile Virus. It’s the first confirmation this year that the virus has once again found its way into Box Elder County.
While there have been no confirmed human infections of West Nile locally this summer, officials with the Box Elder Mosquito Abatement District said a positive mosquito test means the virus could be more widespread in the area.
The virus has also been detected in Cache County. The Cache Mosquito Abatement District reported Saturday that a recent mosquito sample from a trap in Benson tested positive for West Nile virus.
In early July, Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho announced that the virus had been detected within its boundaries for the first time on record.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people who contract West Nile experience no symptoms. About one in five develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.
In rare cases, the virus can cause severe symptoms that include inflammation of the brain and surrounding membranes, and about one in 1,500 cases turns out to be fatal.
During the 23 years that West Nile virus has been in the United States, the number of cases has been cyclical, peaking in 2012 with 5,674 cases nationwide. Utah’s worst year for the virus so far was 2006, when 158 cases were reported statewide.
In Box Elder County, 2008 produced highest number of human cases with eight people contracting the disease, according to the local mosquito abatement district. Since 2006, when the county had its first human case, there have been 17 people contract the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito, including one death.
“Our daytime field technicians are working hard to treat larvae throughout the county to cut down on the Culex species that can carry WNV,” a statement from the district reads. “Our ULV (fogger) technicians are out nightly to treat adult mosquitoes as well.”
The district also implores residents to help keep mosquito populations down by clearing their property of standing water and tall grasses that provide habitat and reproduction areas for the insects.
To protect against contracting the virus, the Bear River Health Department recommends residents:
— Use mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.
— Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, rain gutters, etc.).
— Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.
— Keep roof gutters clear of debris.
— Clean swimming pools often or drain them.
— Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.
— Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.