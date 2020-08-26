I don’t think there has ever been another time in my life where the world has been so divided. It seems as though nobody can get along right now.
People are fighting about when/if school should start, they’re fighting about whether or not masks are effective, they’re fighting about whether or not businesses should be allowed to open, and they’re fighting over pretty much anything and everything in between. The negativity is overwhelming. The world is in absolute chaos and it makes me sad.
Unfortunately, I feel like social media is amplifying the negativity. Anyone can have a “microphone” at their fingertips to tell everyone else what they think of them. Local news outlets’ social media feeds are filled with comments of people verbally attacking each other and it is getting seriously out of hand. What ever happened to following the golden rule: “Treat others the way you would like to be treated?”
In my opinion, we can all disagree and still be civil. We can disagree without hating each other. We can disagree and not end friendships over it. The confrontations of people in stores yelling at each other, and in some cases, killing each other over masks is absurd.
Of course, we can’t all agree on everything, but I think we can all agree that this is hard. This is the first time many of us have went through a pandemic, and we are all just doing the best we can.
We can all agree that having people die from COVID-19 is terrible, that the loss that businesses are experiencing is awful, and that this school year is going to be really hard for the kids and teachers. We can all agree that many of us are confused, worried, and are second-guessing many of our decisions because it’s hard to know what the right one is.
For me, I just have to believe that there will come a day in the future where we can see each other’s faces while in public, a day where we can hug each other without getting dirty looks from strangers, and a day when we don’t have to use rubber gloves to pump our gas. Unfortunately, I think we still have several more months of living this “new normal,” but I’m hopeful that it will end someday, and until then we can all try to be a bit more loving, thoughtful, and kind.