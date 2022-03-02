A broken leg in a small child is definitely not good. Kyra Wheatley, daughter of Zane and Laura Wheatley, jumped off a piece of furniture, landed just at the wrong angle and broke her leg. Although the fracture couldn’t be seen on the X-rays, she screamed when she tried to bear any weight on it. The doctor put a cast on her leg up to her thigh. He thinks in one so young as she is that the break will be ready to have the cast off in three weeks. All are hoping so!
The whole Wheatley family of eight people enjoyed a trip to Garland’s natatorium before Kyra broke her leg. Georgia showed all she has learned while she has been on the swim team.
Oldest daughter Everly’s basketball team won their game and advanced to the next level in the tournament. Everly had a band concert, she plays the percussion instruments, and so couldn’t go to her young women’s activity with Georgia.
Laura says her involvement with the PTA at school is going well.
Jeannette Poulsen saw a flock of swans on a pond on her way to shop in Tremonton, and enjoyed watching them. It was a large flock.
The Poulsen couple drove to Salt Lake City to visit one of their sons.
Orson has started a new project in his shop. He also helped a friend repair a door of a horse trailer that was damaged while loading a horse.
Boyd Udy has been riding his horses almost every day. He says the cold weather is too cold to ride sometimes. He says the cold makes the horses extra spirited. Son Tyrell and family are doing good.
Boyd says the rodeos he likes will start in March.
Winnie Richman is trying to stay warm. Just going out to feed all her cats takes a lot of determination and warm clothing. She misses her cows and calves! She does not miss the work or the worries, or the expense. The day after she sold them, one of her cows had a cute, healthy, lively baby. Winnie is comforted that they went to a good home.