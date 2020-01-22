Those Wheatley sisters who are in school now after the “boring” Christmas break are getting used to the old routine again. Everly is taking her guitar lessons again, and Georgia is back to her piano lessons. Both young ladies are practicing daily. It must be said here that the only thing “boring” about the break was the time between events. Christmas itself was a real exciting time. Also, four of the Wheatley girls performed well on the Christmas program at church on the 22nd.
Laura’s sister Betty Jo and her husband Sterling came to the Wheatley home last week for dinner. Betty Jo brought a delicious sauce to pour over Laura’s meat and rice dish. While dinner was being prepared, Sterling fixed the video game to keep the children occupied.
So far, the Utah State Bookmobile has not been to Promontory yet.
Everly and Georgia are improving each week on their basketball game and skills. “It is fun to watch them,” Laura says proudly.
Kyra Jane is gaining weight and doing well. Nora is really doing good and always wanting to help Laura with the “new baby.” Nora is also learning to make some animal sounds. She can meow like a cat and growl like a lion or tiger. So far, she hasn’t tried “barking.”
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen stayed home New Year’s Eve. They toasted each other with sparkling apple cider.
On Saturday, Orson’s granddaughter Arianna hosted Orson and Jeannette in Syracuse. She asked Orson to bring his horse trailer and take her horse home for a while. Orson was glad to oblige.
Jeannette didn’t attend her crochet class since most of her friends had other things to do that day. She says she missed the good conversation and lessons.
The cutter races were not held last week, Boyd Udy says, because all wanted a one-week break for them and their teams.
Boyd went to the Box Elder County Fairgrounds to help Shawn Judkins with a ranch roping event. Boyd helped move the yearling, or late weaners, to the pens. All had a good time. “Shawn always puts on a good show,” Boyd says.
Boyd’s wife Kris is still gathering signatures and names to put a tax reform bill to the local Utah public for voting on in the coming election. The names are from people who do not want a tax increase on items such as foods, gas, services, etc. The Brigham Candy Shop on Brigham’s Main Street is one place to go to sign the petition.
Winnie Richman has been very sick for the last week and a half. She is grateful to Starr Mitchell for coming over on Monday morning to finish Winnie’s watering. Winnie called and told Starr she felt like she was going to faint and Starr said to get up to the house fast; she would finish the watering. “Thank you, Starr,” Winnie thought as she quickly got into bed for a while.
Winnie felt a little better later and the cows still needed to be fed, so Winnie called Jim Mitchell to come help with that. He said, “Winnie you don’t look too good; let me do the evening chores. I promise to feed the steers their gran first before I put hay to them, OK?”
Winnie was so very grateful! “Thank you, Jim! It is so wonderful to have neighbors as good as you and Starr.”
Wednesday, Winnie was too sick to go to art. It was the first class of the new year and Winnie was very disappointed. However, she didn’t want to give “it” to anyone else.
Thursday, Richard Nicholas came out to see one of Winnie’s old cows. He think she will weigh about 1,000 pounds … maybe a little more. Winnie was glad. Then Jim Mitchell came and offered to help feed the cows. Winnie still didn’t feel too good, so she asked Richard to drive her tractor so Jim could cut and gather strings. It worked out good for both men. Jim said he would do night chores and Winnie agreed; she still needed to rest. “Thank you, Richard and Jim,” Winnie said to them, very grateful for the help!
Going back to Tuesday, Winnie had to go to town for grans for the fattening calves and some cat food for her thundering herd of cats. (Did you know … at night when she gets in truck to feed, there are the cats halfway up the driveway looking for her to feed them!) Son Lyle came that night to unload everything. He did good. “Thank you, Lyle,” Winnie says gratefully.
Friday and Saturday were hard. Winnie just did chores and stayed in the house. She is feeling somewhat better, but is very grateful for all the help she has had!
Sunday was early choir practice (10:30 a.m.), since the choir would perform in sacrament meeting. Then home, a nap and the Jazz (they won again), chores and early to bed.