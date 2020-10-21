Laura Wheatley and all of her family were privileged to watch all five sessions of the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the weekend of Oct. 3-4. During this time, youngest daughter Kyra, who has been standing up for a while, took her first step towards walking. All cheered for her!
The Wheatley family observed church over the internet at home. “It worked really good,” Laura says, “once we got the right website.”
After peeling and coring some apples, Laura sliced them into 14 quarts and cold-pack canned them for future easily made pies. She is thrilled at the prospect.
Daughter No. 5, Nora, is tattling on everyone — or so it seems to Laura. She, Laura, does admit that talking is talking, and “she’ll outgrow tattling before long.”
Jeannette and Orson Poulsen have been doing a lot of work in their yard and garden. They have fertilized the lawn and planted tulips and irises for next year. Orson has dug up the last of the potatoes and plowed the garden spot. “That just about wraps up the garden for this year,” he says.
As far as the quilting cottage goes, the couple got some more wood for the ceiling. “I still need to do some finishing work,” Orson says, “but we’re almost there.”
Jeannette went for more crochet lessons at Marie Roche’s home on Friday. She joined the same friends as usual, but they all enjoyed a homemade pumpkin pie this time.
Boyd and Kris Udy went up to Yellowstone National Park for a couple of days. They enjoyed nature’s fall beauty and saw plenty of wildlife while they were there. Then they drove on toward son and daughter in law Tyrell and Erin’s home in Montana. They also saw little Boyd William walking and heard him talk some, too. “He’s real cute,” Boyd says fondly.
Monday, Winnie Richman drove to town to get groceries, and to renew some of her medications. She enjoyed the electric chair to go to all the places she wanted. She really must learn to steer out around the tables in the aisles and not catch them with the back of the vehicle. She came home slowly and did evening chores. As she watered the calves, she jotted down ear-tag numbers of the heifers she thought might make good calves to use as replacements next year in the cow herd.
Tuesday, Jim Mitchell came to help her feed the calves in the corral, and the horses and older cows on the mountain pasture. All went well.
Wednesday, she stayed home and just was lazy between morning and night chores.
Thursday, Jim came over again to help feed all the animals their hay. He had a pressing engagement in town, and Winnie needed new tires on her Jetta, so he came early, but Winnie was ready with the tractor. He is so good to cut the strings so she can fork out the hay while he bundles up the strings and gets ready for the next two bales. She usually feeds three 1,200-pound bales. As soon as they hear the tractor start, the cows come in from their places in the pasture on a fast trot. The horses have learned the sound, too, and usually come running. Winnie is very grateful to Jim for his expert, fast help.
Mike and Suzanne Moss came for a visit that evening while Winnie was watering her lilacs and other flowers. It was good to see them.
Winnie went to town Friday after chores to get some fencing supplies for her fence crew. The crew is due the second weekend of pheasant hunting. They are a great bunch of friends.
Oh, dear! Winnie went to Logan to enjoy lunch at Chuck-A-Rama with sister-in-law Gayle Richman and her grandson Skyler. After a little shopping in Logan, Winnie came home to evening chores and to make a final list of the keeper heifers.
Sunday after church, Tony Gonzales and some of his family members came out and helped get the heifers Winnie wanted to keep into a corral of their own. Son Aaron came later and fed them a bale of hay along with three bales on the mountain, and two more to the other calves in the corral. Winnie was glad to go to bed that night.
Jim and Starr Mitchell have picked the last of their tomatoes of the season. The green ones will ripen soon. The couple picked two large pumpkins to give to Madi and Gabi to carve. The pumpkins will be delivered this week. Jim and Starr also gave two smaller ones to Gabi and Madi, which they have already painted.
Jim and Starr are very grateful for the cooler weather we have been having; however, the mosquitoes are still very bad. They also express gratitude for the rain we have had.
Ron Porter, a former Promontorian, is not doing well. He is in the hospital, and the Mitchells and Winnie solicit your prayers for his recovery.