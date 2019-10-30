All it took for Bear River High junior Madison White to place a new school record for girls’ cross country was one race, one season and one fifth-place individual finish in the 4A state championship meet. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, White medaled at the state finals setting the first under-19 minute time in school history at 18:59 minutes.
“Madi White, what can I say,” said Coach Dan Line. Three weeks ago she was struggling because we might have overworked her. She made a tough decision to rest but it really paid off.”
“I’m stoked for her that she has a year left,” he added.
Also competing at the state finals for the varsity girls’ team was sophomore Shylee Kofoed. Kofoed took 22nd overall at 19:43.
“Shylee has so much heart and talent. She is a special runner. She ran the third fastest time in school history and was just outside of all-state by one place,” Line said.
The third Lady Bear to cross the finish line was sophomore Liz Phillips in 26th place (19:53).
“Liz is probably the most improved runner in the state. Her first race of the season was a 23:21 and now she runs a 19:53. Wow!” Said Line. “We wouldn’t have had the season we did without her believing in herself, her teammates and coaches.”
Sophomore Naomi Tomlinson finished with a time of 20:52.
“Naomi made a huge jump for us. She is such a great all-around athlete,” Line said.
Rounding out the rest of the Bear River girls’ team was Katie Wynn (21:49), Kenya Tomlinson (22:41) and Abby Rhodes (24:05). Together the team took eighth place overall in 4A. Sadly, senior Abbie Fuhriman was injured and unable to race her senior year.
“No one wanted it more than Abbie did,” Line said. “She really gave the whole team the confidence to go and compete against the best in the state. It was super tough not to see her race at state.”
Racing on the varsity boys’ side for Bear River, the Bears took ninth overall as a team.
“We have wanted to beat Logan all year and we finally got them. We were ninth out of 18 teams and finished in the top half of the race,” Line added. “After finishing dead last the previous year, we can’t be more proud of this group of boys.”
Junior Peter Nielsen led the Bears with a time of 16:49, good enough for a top-10 place in school history.
“Peter had one of the toughest seasons I can remember because of some medical issues. He didn’t feel great that day but ran a time that was still a top 10 time ever for our program,” Line said.
Gabe Wilson (17:07) and Daniel Curtis (17:08) were the second and third Bears to cross the finish line.
“State is a different experience and it was Daniel’s first go at it. He will come back next year and handle it better and do great things. We have all the confidence in the world in Daniel,” Line said.
Ammon Hunter (17:31), Keyjun Hale (17:46), Kourtlan Rasmussen (17:51) and Matthew Spotten (18:07) rounded out the team for Bear River.