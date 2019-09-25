Running into the tail end of the high school cross country season, the Bear River Bears fared well at a Region 11 race hosted by Green Canyon High on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Cache Valley. The Bear River boys’ took first over Green Canyon while the girls’ team from Bear River had the top runner in the pack.
Junior Madison White hasn’t missed a beat from last year’s successful season. White took first against Green Canyon with a time of 19:46 minutes. Bear River’s Daniel Curtis took second place overall for the boys’ varsity race with a time of 16:44.07 followed by junior Peter Nielsen close behind in third place at 17:40.39.
“Not the most important race of the year but beating Green Canyon on their home course was the most important event of the season for us so far,” said Coach Dan Line.
“Madison had her best race of the season. She has been putting in the work and it will slowly pay off for her the rest of the season,” Line added.
“Best race for Daniel ever,” Line said. “He has a lot of confidence right now.”
Bear River boys’ varsity Green Canyon results:
Gabriel Wilson, sixth place, 17:59.37
Keyjun Hale, seventh place, 17:59.98
Kourtlan Rasmussen, ninth place, 18:08.66
Ammon Hunter, 10th place, 18:19.32
Tate Pederson, 15th place, 18:42.11
Bear River girls’ varsity Green Canyon results:
Liz Phillips, sixth place, 21:41.63
Katie Wynn, 10th place, 22:52.20
Lucia Lopez, 27th place, 25:02.97
Shanda Cass, 44th place, 25.53.26.
The week before the Bears competed in a pre-region meet at Utah State University on Sept. 11. Curtis and Nielsen once again led the pack for the boys’ varsity team.
“The boys had a rock solid start and were in a nice pack through the mile mark,” Line said. Line was also impressed with newcomers Wilson and Hunter but overall the team is nursing a few injuries. Line hopes to have a strong team back on the course.
The Bear River girls’ team was also feeling the strain of injuries but Phillips came up big for the team, taking 13th overall.
“Liz is getting better every week and has put herself in a position to potentially be a medalist come the region championships in a month,” Line said.
Bear River boys’ varsity pre-region results:
Daniel Curtis, 11th place, 17:28.1
Peter Nielsen, 18th place, 17:52.9
Gabriel Wilson, 19th place, 17:55.6
Keyjun Hale, 22nd place, 17:58.8
Kourtlan Rasmussen, 27th place, 18:11.2
Tate Pedersen, 34th place, 18:44
Bear River girls’ varsity pre-region results:
Liz Phillips, 13th place, 21:36.1
Katie Wynn, 31st place, 23:50.8
Abby Rhodes, 37th place, 25:08.1
Tanya Black, 38th place, 25:23.4
Shanda Casas, 40th place, 25:50.6
Following up that race the girls’ varsity team took on the BYU Autumn Classic on Sept. 14.
“We finally got all the varsity girls together and they were all healthy enough to race fast,” Line said.
The team was led by senior Abbie Fuhriman (also a starting member of the Bear River girls’ varsity soccer team this fall) and White. The Bear River girls’ team took 11th place overall.
“They had an excellence race and for us to finish 11th at that big of a statewide meet is really amazing for the girls,” Line said.
Bear River girls’ varsity, BYU Autumn Classic results:
Abbie Fuhriman, 26th place, 19:52.5
Madison White, 31st place, 20:02.5
Shylee Kofoed, 67th place, 20:43.2
Liz Phillips, 125th place, 21:50.3
Naomi Tomlinson, 156th place, 22.17.1
Kenya Tomlinson, 212th place, 23:48.3
This week the team is scheduled to attend the Cache/Box Invitational at American West Heritage Center in Wellsville on Friday, Sept. 27. All Region 11 teams will be there as well as Preston High and Box Elder High. Race time is set for 2 p.m.