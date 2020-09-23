The Cache-Box cross country meet is always one of the year’s biggest for the Bear River boys and girls, and this year was no different.
Teams from eight schools descended on the 5K course at the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville last Wednesday, Sept. 16 for the annual invitational.
The Bears’ Madison White remained in top form, outpacing the rest of the field to take the girls’ individual title with a scorching time of 18 minutes, 59 seconds.
“I don’t think I’ve ever broke 20 (minutes) on this course, which is surprising because I have multiple times (on other courses),” White said. “I would have loved to run under 19. I’m not sure I did that.”
Yes, the senior did.
Sky View’s Kate Dickson tried to bridge up to White, but like the Bear harrier ran most of the race by herself, clocking in at 19:22 — 45 seconds faster than the athlete who placed third.
“I was just trying to go hard,” Dickson said. “I tried to stay close (to White), but just wanted to run my hardest. I hope to improve more by region.”
Ridgeline took the girls’ team title with four runners finishing among the top seven, while the Bears finished sixth overall.
Riverhawk Madison Patrick was third in 20:07. The rest of the top 10 were Green Canyon’s Katie Latvakoski (20:12), Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick (20:20), Brown (20:21) and Duncan (20:24), Sky View’s Kaylee Grigg (20:24) and Olivia Dickson (20:25), and Preston’s Mckinley Scott (20:28).
The next Bear to cross the finish line behind White was Naomi Tomlinson, who has been splitting time between cross country and soccer. Tomlinson finished just out of the podium, placing 11th at 20:43.
“Really pleased with Naomi,” Girls’ Head Coach Tyrell Neal said. “She has just been solid all season for us.”
Neal said the rest of the team continues to battle injuries, including key contributors Shylee Kofoed and Katie Wynn. Seniors Kaitlyn McKee and Abby Rhodes helped the Lady Bears with the team scoring.
In the junior varsity race, freshman Rebecca Curtis almost became the first girl at Bear River to win the Cache-Box title, finishing second overall and first among all freshman with a time of 21:27.
The strategy by White last Wednesday was pretty simple.
“You probably saw it, it was to stay ahead of everyone and run fast,” White said. “... I race better when I know my competition is behind me. The whole time I imagined she (Dickson) was a couple of paces behind me and that kept me going.”
From the starting gun, White jumped to the front and quickly built a gap on the rest of the field. Latvakoski, Madison Patrick and Dickson were in front of the pack. At the halfway point, Dickson had moved into second and created a gap. She kept White in her sights, but could never catch up to her.
For the Riverhawk runners, they focused on not letting any other runners get by them.
“Madi (White) took off from the start and did not burn out at all, she ran a fast time,” Madison Patrick said. “Everybody has a different way they like to run. Madi is a front runner. Kate (Dickson) likes to follow and come from behind; she’s like a little ninja. ... Today my strategy was to finish.”
On the boys’ side, Preston took the team title home with four of the top five finishers, with the Bears coming in second behind podium-worthy efforts from their top two runners. Peter Nielsen took fourth (16:42), while Daniel Curtis narrowly missed the fifth spot and came in sixth (16:51).
While Preston took home the hardware, the meet still represented a milestone for the Bears, who finished ahead of Ridgeline for the first time ever. The Riverhawks downed the Bears 58-102 at the Premier Invite back in August, but Nielsen and company were better prepared this time around, edging Ridgeline 66-86.
Bear River Boys’ Head Coach Dan Line said the improvement against the Riverhawks was dramatic. At the Premier, Ridgeline beat the Bears by an average of 34 seconds per runner. In contrast, Bear River was 17 seconds ahead of the Riverhawks on average last week.
“That’s 51 seconds per runner improvement,” Line pointed out. “Nice step ahead for the boys. We hope we can be our best at region next month because that’s what it will take to beat them again.”
The junior varsity Bear boys won their third straight Cache-Box title over Ridgeline (31-55), placing sux runners on the podium: Ammon Hunter (3rd), David Bourgeous (5th), Carter Hamson (6th), Kael Kowallis (8th), Ryan Pace (9th) and Will Rhodes (10th).
The younger JV boys also won the Rookie race with a 52-62 triumph over Box Elder and Ridgeline (80).
Next up is the Royal Run at Roy High on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The Herald Journal contributed to this article.