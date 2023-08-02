A wildfire that started last Thursday in the remote southwestern corner of Box Elder County has been tamed after burning nearly 600 acres.
Utah officials originally reported that the Bettridge Fire, burning on east slope of the Pilot Range that straddles the Utah-Nevada border, had torched about 100 acres in an area 20 miles north of Wendover as of the afternoon of Thursday, July 27. Seven air tankers, a helicopter and six fire engines were on the scene that day.
By late Friday morning, the blaze had grown to 329 acres and was 10% contained with a helicopter, eight fire engines and two bulldozers deployed to battle it. Firefighters reported minimal fire behavior on Friday morning, but were expecting strong and gusty winds later in the day that could complicate the containment effort.
As of Sunday, the fire had grown to encompass nearly 600 acres, with containment remaining at 10%. A combination of ground and air resources was still in use as the firefighting effort continued through the weekend.
Firefighters had been battling hot, dry and sometimes windy conditions in the area until thunderstorms and rain arrived on Tuesday, bringing moisture and cooler temperatures to help tame the flames. Containment of the fire increased to 40% on Monday, 80% on Tuesday morning and 95% by Wednesday morning.
Initial reports indicated the fire had exceeded 600 acres in size, but revised mapping pegged it at 576 acres. Crews were continuing to do "mop-up" work to finish the job on Wednesday.
On Sunday, the Northern Utah Type 3 incident management team was brought in to manage the effort. A Type 3 team is made up of personnel from a variety of local jurisdictions and manages initial fire attacks with a significant number of resources, extended fire attacks until containment/control is achieved, or an escaped fire until a Type 1 or 2 team assumes command.
A total of 93 firefighters and other personnel have been working on the scene. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported from the fire, which officials have attributed to natural causes.
