The recent outbreak of lightning-caused wildfires across Box Elder County has calmed down thanks to the tireless efforts of local, state and federal firefighters, along with rain that came through last week to help douse the flames, but fire agencies are remaining on high alert as high temperatures and dry conditions continue in the county.
In providing an update to the Box Elder County Commission last Wednesday, Aug. 7, Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton said a late-night thunderstorm on Aug. 4 started 36 different fires around the county. Some of those were contained to about an acre, but others spread rapidly and consumed thousands of acres in the high plains and hills that cover much of the county.
Barton said two of those fires, the Russell Fire and the Curlew Fire, burned more than 10,000 acres combined. There were nine different lightning strikes that started fires in the Promontory Range alone, he said.
He said new fires broke out last week in the Hogup Mountains and the Hansel Valley, but firefighters were able to stay on top of them, and a storm on Thursday brought significant rainfall to the area and helped beat the flames back.
He said the various blazes have been “running the guys in the county pretty ragged,” but praised the efforts of everyone involved.
“One shiny note is the quality and work our volunteers are putting in out there,” Barton said. “They know the country and they’re very aggressive firefighters, but they’re still being safe.”
He said the county road department has also done an “amazing job” contributing road graders, bulldozers and other equipment to assist in the fight. He added that two county road graders helped avoid a shutdown of I-84 when the Prospector Springs fire began to encroach on the freeway.
Barton also came before the commission later in last week’s meeting to get approval for a new water source in Grouse Creek for fighting fires in the remote western part of the county.
Under a cooperative agreement between the county and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, firefighters will have round-the-clock access to a well on a private landowner’s property.
Barton said the well will allow for permanent water storage for fighting fires, and the improvements to the landowner’s water system will make it a win-win for everyone involved.
“We’ll have a constant flow source, and now we won’t have to contract every time we go out there,” he said.