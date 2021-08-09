SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Smoke filled the skies of Utah last week as a cold front swept wildfire smoke into the state, and more of the same is expected this week.
The front moving in from the west picked up smoke from fires in California and Oregon, including the growing Dixie Fire that leveled a small California town last week, National Weather Service meteorologist Christine Kruse told KSL.com.
In Utah, northern and central parts of the state were expected to remain smoky at least through midweek this week, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
The air quality got so bad that the site WorldIQ Air, which tracks air quality across dozens of cities globally, ranked Utah's capitol among the worst in the world.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality forecast air quality to reach levels unhealthy for all groups of people in Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele and Utah counties. Box Elder County has spent several recent days in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, which warns against activities involving prolonged, heavy exertion and urges caution among people with health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.
For areas in the "unhealthy" category, the Division of Air Quality recommends everyone avoid outdoor activity as much as possible and limit driving. Those in sensitive populations were recommended to be even more careful. Several schools canceled outdoor activities.
Poor air quality is linked to spikes in multiple health issues, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, heart attacks and stroke. It also increases the risk of viral infections, such as COVID-19, said Dr. Denitza Blagev, a pulmonary physician at Intermountain Healthcare.