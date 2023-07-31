Bettridge fire

The Bettridge Fire started Thursday, July 27 on the east slope of the Pilot Range in southwestern Box Elder County and had burned more than 300 acres by Friday morning.

 Courtesy Photo/Utah Fire Info

A wildfire that started last Thursday in the remote southwestern corner of Box Elder County had burned more than 600 acres by Sunday as firefighters battled in hot, dry and sometimes windy conditions to contain the blaze.

Utah officials originally reported that the Bettridge Fire, burning on east slope of the Pilot Range that straddles the Utah-Nevada border, had torched about 100 acres in an area 20 miles north of Wendover as of the afternoon of Thursday, July 27. Seven air tankers, a helicopter and six fire engines were on the scene that day.


