The wildfire season in Box Elder County got well under way last week, as several fires started by lightning consumed about 10,000 acres in remote areas of the county.
Following afternoon thunderstorms that swept through the area, firefighters from several agencies worked through the night Wednesday, June 3 and into the following day to contain the blazes, all of which started in remote areas southwest of Park Valley where water to fight them is scarce.
No human injuries or damage to working structures were reported, but the largest of the three fires, the Matlin Fire, destroyed two historic railroad trestle bridges and was threatening several cabins, trailers and outbuildings until firefighters gained control. That fire grew to about 8,000 acres in size.
Lightning strikes started two more fires in the area Wednesday, including the 1,000-acre Peplin Fire and the Hansel Fire, which has burned about 700 acres. Neither of those fires were threatening any structures.
Firefighters had all three of those fires contained and out by the end of the day Thursday. The biggest issue they were facing was a lack of water resources in the area.
Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Box Elder County Fire, Box Elder County Road Department, Weber County, Cache County, and air support worked most of Wednesday evening and through the night on the fires.
Also last Wednesday, a small fire broke out near Golden Spike National Historical Park while a local farmer was working with a cutting torch. The farmer used his tractor to help firefighters contain the blaze, which was extinguished after it burned about two acres.
The county was in a “red flag” warning until Friday evening, when rains were expected to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning means that “warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”
The NWS had a red flag warning in effect until Friday night for most of Utah, along with portions of Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.
On Saturday, high winds contributed to the spread of another blaze reported on the Promontory peninsula. The Promontory Fire consumed about 1,000 acres in the mountainous terrain and was briefly threatening a doppler radar weather station in the area.
Firefighters were able to protect the weather station and contain the fire, which was extinguished on Sunday with the help of rainy weather.