Wednesday marked the official start of wildfire season in Box Elder County, as three fires started by lightning have consumed nearly 10,000 acres near Park Valley.
Following afternoon thunderstorms that swept through the area, firefighters from several agencies worked through the night Wednesday and into Thursday to contain the blazes, all of which started in remote areas southwest of Park Valley where water to fight them is scarce.
No human injuries or damage to working structures have been reported, but the largest of the three fires, the Matlin Fire, destroyed two historic railroad trestle bridges and was threatening several cabins, trailers and outbuildings until firefighters gained control. That fire is estimated at about 8,000 acres in size.
Lightning strikes started two more fires in the area Wednesday, including the 1,000-acre Peplin Fire and the Hansel Fire, which has burned about 700 acres. Neither of those fires were threatening any structures.
According to a press release from Box Elder County, firefighters “are hopeful to have all three fires contained and out by the end of the day (Thursday).” The biggest issue they are facing is a lack of water resources in the area.
Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Box Elder County Fire, Box Elder County Road Department, Weber County, Cache County, and air support worked most of Wednesday evening and through the night on the fires.
Also on Wednesday, a small fire broke out near Golden Spike National Historical Park while a local farmer was working with a cutting torch. The farmer used his tractor to help firefighters contain the blaze, which was extinguished after it burned about two acres.
The press release stated that the county is in a “red flag” warning until Friday evening, when rains are expected to arrive. According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning means that “warm temperatures, very low humidity and strong winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”
The NWS has a red flag warning in effect until Friday night for most of Utah, along with portions of Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.