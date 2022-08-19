...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL WEBER...SOUTH CENTRAL CACHE AND EASTERN BOX ELDER
COUNTIES...
At 446 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of
Mantua, or 11 miles southeast of Brigham City, moving west at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Paradise, Nordic Valley, Powder Mountain, Avon and Liberty.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The Pond at Willard Bay was closed until further notice last week after unsafe levels of toxic algae were found in the water. Willard Bay Reservoir remains open for recreation.
The Pond at Willard Bay State Park has been temporarily closed as of Thursday, Aug. 18 as a precaution due to high amounts of harmful algal blooms. No admittance to the pond will be allowed until further notice.
Meanwhile, nearby Willard Bay Reservoir is no longer under health watch and is 100% open for recreation. The Bear River Health Department removed its health watch advisory after analyzing water samples collected on Aug. 17. However, the boat ramps at both the north and south marinas remain closed due to low water levels. Boats are still allowed, but boaters are advised to launch at their own risk.
Elsewhere in Box Elder County, Mantua Reservoir remains under a warning advisory due to the ongoing presence of toxic algae. The health department advises visitors not to swim or water ski, keep animals away from the water, and avoid areas of algae when boating.