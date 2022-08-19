willard bay pond algae

The Pond at Willard Bay was closed until further notice last week after unsafe levels of toxic algae were found in the water. Willard Bay Reservoir remains open for recreation.

The Pond at Willard Bay State Park has been temporarily closed as of Thursday, Aug. 18 as a precaution due to high amounts of harmful algal blooms. No admittance to the pond will be allowed until further notice.

Meanwhile, nearby Willard Bay Reservoir is no longer under health watch and is 100% open for recreation. The Bear River Health Department removed its health watch advisory after analyzing water samples collected on Aug. 17. However, the boat ramps at both the north and south marinas remain closed due to low water levels. Boats are still allowed, but boaters are advised to launch at their own risk.

