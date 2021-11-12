When Chris Wise was summoned into Bear River High School Principal AJ Gilmore’s office one recent day, he brought a notebook and pen, expecting to take notes about changes and things to work on for a football program that had just endured a winless season.
Instead, he left a few minutes later with the notebook still empty, stunned that he had just been fired from the job he has held for the past two decades.
The school has dismissed Wise as head coach of the Bear River football program, a position he has held since 2001, and an active search for his replacement is under way.
“It was really kind of a kick to the gut,” Wise said in a phone conversation with the Leader last week. “It was such an out-of-left-field moment for me.”
During the conversation with Gilmore, Wise said the reasons given for his dismissal were vague.
“I asked what I did or didn’t do that would justify firing me,” he said. “He said I no longer have the support of the kids, the community or the coaches.”
Gilmore declined to discuss the specifics of why Wise was let go, saying only that “It was time for a shakeup. It was time for a change.
“We decided we needed to go in a different direction,” he added. “Chris is a great dude, but we just needed a change in the program — an update, a reinvigoration.”
What that change will look like remains to be seen. The school has put out an announcement seeking a new head coach, and Gilmore said all applicants are welcome. He wouldn’t say whether any of the assistant coaches from Wise’s staff have expressed interest in the job, and said there is no specific timeline for hiring someone.
“It’s open until filled,” he said.
A former player and assistant coach for the Bears who played in college for BYU-Idaho and Weber State and later played indoor football, Wise immediately proved he was a good fit for the job when he took over head coaching duties in 2001.
Two years after taking the helm, his varsity squad brought the 2003 state 3A championship — Bear River’s first — home to Garland, then did it again the following season, and yet again two years later.
While it has maintained a reputation for stingy defense under Wise and consistently proven to be a tough out for opponents, the program hasn’t quite returned to that level of success in the 15 years since.
A combination of factors resulted in the Bears going 0-10 this year, as the team featured nearly all-new starting lineups on both sides of the ball and didn’t get to play a home game until more than halfway through the season while it waited for the school’s new artificial grass field to be installed.
“We had no practice field, no game field, so it was really challenging,” Wise said, adding that he felt the timing of his dismissal was questionable “after all the mountains we’ve climbed” this year.
Wise departs as the winningest coach in program history by a long shot, but beyond football, his mentorship of young men has drawn praise from throughout the community even when it wasn’t always translating into wins on the gridiron.
“I don’t think you can measure the positive impact he’s had on kids, boys and families — helping them learn to do hard things, battle through tough spots, to win and lose in gracious ways,” Gilmore said. “Unfortunately all good things come to an end, and you move on and grow.”
Wise has also drawn criticism for exhibiting a tough-love style of coaching at times, for which he is decidedly unapologetic.
“There are so few places anymore where these kids learn how to work,” he said.
Wise, 48, remains as a physical education teacher at the school and said he has no plans to leave.
“My plan is to stay at the school and teach and do the best I can,” he said.
He and his family are close to Bear River High, both literally and figuratively. They have lived in their home a block away from the school for about 15 years. All three of his sons played football in a Bears uniform, and his only daughter is now attending as a freshman.
Now free of the substantial time commitment required of a head football coach, Wise said he plans to spend more time with his family.
“For the first time in 20 years I’m going to be a good dad and husband,” he said. “They’ve sacrificed too much for me not to give it all my effort.”
As for the Bear River High football program upon which Wise has left an indelible mark, he hopes that whoever takes over “will demand a high academic standard and hard work ethic like I have, but they have to be their own coach.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do here over the course of 20 years,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been very blessed to be associated with a lot of great young men, to be a small part of their lives and help them develop into good husbands and fathers. I wouldn’t change a thing.”