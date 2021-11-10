Now that Halloween is history, the “holidays” can truly begin. Thanksgiving is historically featured as the official all-you-can-eat turkey day and then “Black Friday” shopping may be part of the family ritual (have you glanced at the price of turkeys this week?)
And then, oh then come the frantic days of December with shopping, wrapping, cards, traditions, etc. However, the media has already dampened the holiday hype with pictures of the most wanted items for Christmas still floating in one of the California bays. Black Fridays are being featured in November. And, for your information, there are approximately seven Saturdays until December 24. We can do this!
Corinne City has always looked so festive with holiday house and yard decorations galore. Get ready early this year, as the city council has decided to make their judging round on December 7. There will be 1st, 2nd, 3rd place winners and five honorable mentions. West Corinne houses, although not included in the judging process, also boast yearly decorations that really stand out in the darkness of cultivated fields.
Freedom to take part in voting on November 2 is one of the rights Americans have fought for over the years, and although the counting of ballots for city election process is not official, as of election night, preliminary results show, in order of number of votes cast: for mayor, Shane Baton, Patty Tillman; for two city council seats, Ann Whitaker, Curtis Hansen, Wade Layton and Dana Hutchinson. Thanks to all candidates who volunteered and stepped up to participate in their towns’ politics. We need all of you.
Did you get all your clocks coordinated? How about the car clock? Me either.