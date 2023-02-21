motorhome fire snowville
Courtesy photo/Box Elder Sheriff's Office

A woman escaped with minor injuries after a motorhome in which she was sleeping caught fire Monday morning in Snowville, but her dog perished in the blaze.

According to a press release from the Box Elder Sheriff's Office, a motorhome on fire was reported in the parking lot of the Flying J gas station, just off of Exit 7 along I-84 in Snowville, shortly after 6 a.m. on Feb. 20.


