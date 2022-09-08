tremonton crash main

A 27-year-old woman was fatally injured in a I-15 crash on Tuesday, according the Utah Highway Patrol. A three-year-old was seriously injured, authorities wrote, while four others sustained no serious injures. 

 Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

A minivan passenger died on Tuesday after being ejected from the vehicle on I-15 near Tremonton.

Around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was headed northbound at a speed purportedly far below the posted speed limit.

