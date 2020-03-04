Dear Editor,
I read with interest the article in last week’s edition regarding Tremonton Civic League. Women’s Civic League, GFWC, is proud to remain a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), the organization that has given us support and direction for 80 years, and to member clubs around the world for 130 years. Women’s Civic League has been active in the Bear River Valley for 80 years. We are organized as a charitable institution to promote the growth and development of our community, our homes and ourselves through participation and cooperation in moral, educational, social, and civic activities of the community, in accordance with loyal American citizenship and good government and are a part of the international organization General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
As your article stated, some of our members have recently chosen to form a new group with the same purpose, but will not be affiliated with the international organization. Those of us who have chosen to remain affiliated with the international organization will miss them and wish they had stayed with us, but we are happy to note that they still have the same goals to make our community a better place.
We have an open invitation to the ladies of the valley to join the Women’s Civic League, GFWC. We meet the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Bear River Valley Senior Center, Tremonton, beginning in April.
Our new officers for the 2020-2022 biennium will be:
Trish Butler, President (2020-2022)
Tonya Woodruff, President Elect (2020-2022)
Kathy Bessinger, Recording/Correspondence Secretary (2020-2022)
Jan Davenport, Treasurer (2020-2022)
Verleen Hardman, Historian/Parliamentarian (2020-2022)
Sincerely,
Linda Kuwana, Interim President
Women’s Civic League, GFWC
Tremonton