Boyd Udy spent 10 days moving cattle back and forth for the many different classes of cow cutting at the final show of the year for the Utah Reined Cow Horse Association. He reports he had to handle 304 head (individual animals) of good, recently weaned calves. They would have weighed around 600 to 700 pounds each. He was also invited by good friend and fellow cowboy Shane Haviland. Boyd’s daughter Jessica also came and helped out for two days. “She’s very good help,” Boyd says.
There were all kinds of classes, including pro, non-pro and amateur. Boyd estimates there were about 200 contestants and their horses. “It was a very good show,” Boyd says. Bart Sorensen hauled the cattle to the show and back home each day. Boyd is grateful for all the help of the staff and management, and for the interest the public showed.
Orson and Jeanette Poulsen drove to Zuni, New Mexico to attend the funeral of a dear friend from their mission in that area. They left early Wednesday and arrived Thursday around noon. The funeral was Thursday evening.
Since the Poulsens arrived early, they spent the extra time visiting quite a few friends first. They left for home early Friday and drove straight home in a long 10-and-a-half hours. They are now resting up in doing their normal everyday pursuits.
Laura and Zane Wheatley and five daughters drove to Deweyville on Halloween evening to trick-or-treat J.D. and Faye Nore, Zane’s grandparents. They chatted for a while before going to the trunk-or-treat event at the Thatcher Ward parking lot. It was very cold, so the family didn’t stay for the dinner being served.
After the Wheatley family got home, Laura fixed some good, warm soup for their cold tummies. After dinner and exciting chatter, all took showers to clean all their Halloween make-up. A happy, but tired family went to bed a little later than usual.
Starr and Jim Mitchell have bottled a lot of their deer meat for use later. Some of the deer meat was turned into deer sausage. They also made a couple more batches of salsa.
Their son Steven and family traveled by air to Arkansas to visit Ashley’s mother one more time before her passing. Jim and Starr took them to the airport in Salt Lake City.
Starr reports still raking leaves — “a never-ending job.” These leaves will be added to the compost pile for later use. Starr says the pile will have to be turned over several times to get everything evenly mixed up. Jim says one would be amazed by how much heat is generated inside the pile. In addition to the yard, the Mitchells are checking all over their home to make sure everything is winterized.
Winnie Richman gives a grateful “thank you” to Jim Mitchell for coming over on Monday to help with morning chores and place a new bucket heater in the heifers’ water trough. Winnie is awfully afraid of electrical devices and hooking them up. Jim did good. As it turned out, there was ice still on the trough Tuesday morning, indicating a need for an electrician to check the plugins on the power supply.
In spite of not feeling good, Tyler of Golden Spike Electric came out before evening and replaced the outlet assembly. By the next morning, the heifers had no ice on their water trough.
Jim also came out on Tuesday mid-morning to help feed hay all over.
Wednesday there was so much work all over that Winnie and Carolyn didn’t get to art. They will get there next week!
Thursday Winnie drove her news to Tremonton and Brigham. She did a little shopping and arrived home to do chores a little early. She is still having trouble getting her calves for table meat to come eat their grain. She is still putting it on top of a little hay. One of these days she will watch to see if she can try putting it in alone in the bottom of their grain trough. Hopefully, that will do the trick. Although there is worry with this process, it is still very rewarding to see the calves root for their grain instead of the hay first. Then they’ll be ready for the next step. In six months’ time the steers will be ready for market, and Winnie will be glad to see them go!
Thursday evening, Halloween, was nice and quiet … no trick or treaters. Winnie still had some wrapped candy just in case.
Sunday Winnie enjoyed church and choir practice. The songs are beautiful!
After church Winnie joined family members at Denny’s for a meal before going to grandson Colton Lott’s home to give his and wife Cali’s new son a name and blessing. Blaine Lott performed the ordinance with all the family, a good friend and neighbor, and the bishop and another priesthood holder in attendance. The name of the cute little boy is Ryle Colton Lott.
Home, a quick nap, chores, and a good Jazz game (even though they lost) finished Winnie’s day.