Orson Poulsen and Eli Anderson have been working together on a very special project. It is a popcorn wagon built in 1912. It is a colorful and ornate wagon that was used to sell popcorn and roasted peanuts at fairs and celebrations.
The wagon is constructed mostly of metal. This made the project a very different challenge to rebuild. It is also equipped with a popcorn popper and lights. The popper and lights were run by electricity, which was a new and different challenge. This project has taken several months of work and study, but should be finished in a week or two at the most.
Orson and Jeannette have cleaned carpets in their quilting cottage. Orson has done some touch-up painting, too. It will be open for business very soon.
Jeannette and Judy Jensen enjoyed a drive with Marie Roche to look at changes and growth in the community.
Laura and Zane Wheatley’s basketball daughters are having a good time at their games. Everly made a basket in her recent game! The playing will be over this week.
The musical Wheatley girls are doing real good, too. Ruby has a new violin teacher; she likes her. Kyra turned two in December. She has adjusted to being in the nursery on Sundays.
Boyd Udy is enjoying life. He is riding his horses, but says the weather has been just too cold! One wonders if the horses are more frisky than usual. His family’s cutter teams are doing real good. The state finals will be this week. The world champion cutter racing finals will be in four weeks.
Jim and Starr Mitchell continue to be wonderful help to Winnie Richman with feeding her cows. They are trying to keep themselves and their animals warm and well hydrated. They are excited to be expecting their granddaughters, Gabriella and Madalynn, for a weekend soon.
Winnie Richman is also trying to keep warm. She has had problems with her water pump, but Tyler from Golden Spike Electric in Tremonton has made a good, but temporary fix to her problems. He needs to order a part. When it comes in, he will make a permanent repair. Winnie is VERY grateful to him for coming early on a Sunday morning to do the work and restore Winnie’s water to her house, and to her cows and horses. Her cows are due to start calving very soon, and it is important to have enough water.
Cody Ellis and several other real good cowboys came to the ranch on Sunday and rounded up Winnie’s cows in order to cull three older cows who are not due to calve this year. Winnie is again most grateful for their help.
On Monday, Jim and Starr Mitchell came over to help Winnie load the cows to take to Richard Holmgren’s in Garland. He pays the same day they are brought in, which is very handy. Winnie then drove home and traded her truck and trailer for her car to drive to the bank in Brigham City.
Tuesday, Jim and Starr came over and fed Winnie’s cows several bales of hay. The cows are in good shape due to the hay they have been receiving all winter. Now, if the weather would moderate to warmer temperatures for the coming calving season …
Winnie quietly celebrated her 54th wedding anniversary.
Thursday, she drove to Logan to meet good friend Gayle Richman for lunch at Chuck-A-Rama. The two girls had an enjoyable time and good memory sharing.
Also on Thursday, Winnie had a very successful report from her eye doctor, Dr. Turner from Brigham Eye Specialists.
On Sunday, Winnie finally met Patrick O’Donnell, Starr Mitchell’s brother, and finally all is well with Winnie’s water.