Jim and Starr Mitchell have torn out the remainder of their garden in preparation for winter. They have boxes of vegetables they need to take care of. However, Starr will keep watering their trees until it really freezes in the ground. She and Jim feel the tomatoes will ripen if handled carefully, and there is always green tomato jam.
While Starr was tending Gabrielle and Madalyn, Madi wanted to show Starr her new “big girl” bed and dresser. She is so proud of them! She has no complaints about going to bed now.
Grandpa Jim and Grandma Starr had the girls out for a couple of days. All love Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Starr recorded it off of BYU Channel’s Neil Diamond concert. Madi has most of the words memorized and sings them at the top of her voice.
Somebody gave Gabi horseback riding lessons because he heard Gabi had given her birthday presents to the Primary Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.
Laura Wheatley and daughters Everly, Georgia, and Ruby attended parent-teacher-student conference last week. This was Ruby’s first one. What with meeting the school bus, doing other errands and then the school conferences, all anybody had for dinner was cookies (there were no complaints).
Everly got her ears pierced at Possibilities in Tremonton. She didn’t even cry and was very brave. The people at the business showed her how to take care of the piercings and keep them clean while healing.
Everly, Georgia, and two of Everly’s friends went to the Treehouse Museum in Ogden. All had a great time.
Friday and Saturday the family put up tomato juices and applesauce. For a while the family was very busy.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove down to Salt Lake City on Wednesday to visit family. They enjoyed their time there.
Jeanette joined her friends at Maria Roche’s house to learn more crochet stitches. The friendly comradery is one of the main attractions for being there, aside from the one-on-one lessons Maria provides.
There was a horse-only sale at Anderson Livestock Auction in Willard last week. Orson took a horse to be sold. “They have a really nice facility,” he says.
Boyd Udy is doing great with legging up his horses for the Utah Reined Cow Horse Association finals show. It will go from Oct. 24 through Nov. 2 in Ogden. Boyd will be there for the 10 days. He will sleep in his trailer house while there — when there is time to sleep.
Winnie Richman is chasing house flies and Box Elder bugs with her fly spray. She feels the odious creatures are escaping between the fly spray drops. “It is advertised to kill on contact, but it has to come in contact to do that,” Winnie says.
Winnie’s sister Pam Apodaca is in the Critical Care Unit of Neurology at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. She entered Sunday, Oct. 6. Her doctors from Brigham City Community Hospital felt they couldn’t treat what they thought she had, and said she would have to have Life Flight take her to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden. While they waited for Life Flight, her doctor at the Brigham ER called ahead to see if McKay-Dee could treat her. They said to take her to the Neurology Critical Care Unit. She is improving slowly.
Tuesday, Winnie had an appointment with a doctor in Salt Lake City. He needed Winnie to have a conversation with her heart doctor, which she did. He sent a letter to the doctor telling him Winnie is only a medium surgical risk with her heart so they could go ahead and schedule surgery. Winnie will try to postpone surgery until May, when her steers are ready to take to the slaughterhouse. If all goes well she will wait.
Art was successful and Winnie will finish her latest project next week. She already has another project planned.
Thursday, Jim Mitchell came and helped Winnie feed her cows and horses on the mountain, calves in the corral, and the bulls in their corral. “Thank you Jim; I couldn’t have done it without your help,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, son Aaron came out and looked over the stock trailer in preparation for hauling the calves to the auction on Monday morning. He said all looked well.
Sunday, Winnie was in the library after sacrament meeting. The copy machine performed without a glitch for a change. Choir practice was wonderful. The music is beautiful and the choir is really coming together on it.
Sunday afternoon Cody Ellis, his father Larry and Cody’s son Rylan came out to help Winnie sort her keeper heifers and feeder steers away from the rest of the herd of calves. All went well. The calves were only minimally upset, and no one got hurt. That makes it a good day. The calves will be shipped on Monday. Cody’s father is riding a good, beautiful horse. Winnie always likes to see good horses! “Thank you Larry, Cody, and Rylan Ellis; Heather, Greg, Caden, and Shyla Lott; Lyle and Brantzen Richman; and Tony Gonzales for all your help,” Winnie says gratefully. Aaron and April Richman were there, too. However, they stayed after to help with chores, plant some more flower bulbs and chat with Winnie. “I like the chatting best,” Winnie says.