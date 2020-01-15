Jim and Starr Mitchell had a great time celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas. Each day was spent with family or good friends, all enjoyed wonderful meals and enlightening conversation. The 12th day was Sunday and commemorated the arrival of the three magi bearing gifts for the Christ child.
Jim and Starr’s two granddaughters, Gabriella and Madalyn, increase their frequent flyer miles by spending three days in Promontory. Madi knows what the word “Promontory” means. She gets excited when she hears it.
The girls had great fun playing in fresh snow and watching Grandpa Jim build a big snowman for them. Then they decided they needed a baby snowman, too. Grandpa complied with their request. The girls also enjoyed playing with the dogs and riding on Jim and Starr’s four-wheeler.
Both girls helped Grandma Starr with making their favorite meals. They especially enjoyed mixing the pancake batter and making their own pizzas. Starr made one for herself and Jim because they like “more stuff” on theirs.
Starr called her brother Patrick to let him hear, via speaker phone, the girls sing all their favorite Christmas carols. He was impressed.
The whole Wheatley family, now eight, went to Zane’s sister Maquel’s home in Hyrum to have a Christmas/New Year’s party. All had a great time. Laura comments, “Kira can sleep through anything when she wants to.”
Older daughters, Everly and Georgia started playing basketball at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, after school on Wednesday for practice, and on Saturdays for games. Laura takes the girls to practices and Zane takes them to games. Both parents say their girls did really well this week.
The Wheatley family is trying to get back into their usual “groove” since school started on Thursday.
Boyd Udy said he and his family had a very happy New Year. Boyd’s younger brother had the fastest racing time at the cutter races for the past two weeks, and so far all the family’s teams have won their races.
It is interesting to note that the team Boyd’s youngest brother is racing was broke to race in Promontory.
Boyd is still pushing snow over to the Northrop Grumman plant site. “It seems we just get things in order, and then just get more snow,” Boyd observes.
Tyrell and his family up in Montana are doing great. Little Boyd Williams will be one year old next month. How time flies!
Lyle Richman and long, tall son Brantzen came early on Monday morning to help Winnie Richman with chores and feeding the cows, bulls, heifers, and steers, and a few other chores around the ranch. Winnie is very, very grateful, since she has had a bad cold since Christmas.
On New Year’s Day, Lyle, Brantzen and good friends, Tony Gonzales and son Tazen came out for a quick stop at the Double S Bar Ranch to help with chores, and put the last of Winnie’s straw around to the animals in their corrals. They also fed the cows and horses in the field. When they finished, they did Winnie’s night chores, since she was feeling worse than before.
On Friday, Winnie attended a very beautiful and very moving funeral tribute to dear friend Chris Coombs from Malad, Idaho.
On Sunday, Winnie was so sick she could only attend sacrament meeting. Her library alternate friends, Brent and Rhonda Marshall offered to do her library turn. Winnie came home and went to bed before chores. “Thank you Brent and Rhonda,” she says gratefully.