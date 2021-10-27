Half of the elected seats in Tremonton City government are up for grabs in next week’s election, but one might not know it by looking at the ballot.
Just two names appear on the ballots for the Nov. 2 election: Lyle Holmgren, who is running unopposed for mayor; and Bret Rohde, who also does not have a challenger in his bid for another term on the city council. Another open council seat has attracted at least three write-in candidates who threw their hats into the ring after the regular filing deadline, meaning their names are not printed on the ballot.
Earlier this year, a potentially close contest for the mayor’s seat was shaping up between Holmgren and fellow longtime city councilman Jeff Reese, but Reese, citing a need and desire to focus on family, bowed out of the race in August.
For the two city council openings, in addition to Rohde’s uncontested bid, another seat that will presumably be vacated by Holmgren drew no candidates before the filing deadline in early June.
Holmgren, who is poised to become the city’s next mayor after serving 16 years on the city council, said the general sense of apathy indicated by the lack of candidates is troubling.
“People are either afraid or unwilling to serve,” he said.
He said he understands the trepidation some may feel when it comes to running for elected office, as the job requires making decisions that aren’t always popular, but “to make these small communities work, everyone needs to step up.”
Rohde, who is seeking a third four-year term on the council, has long lamented a lack of public participation in the business of local government. In his time as a councilmember, he has spent considerable time and effort leading discussions on how to clarify the city’s mission, improve the lines of communication between city officials and the public, and entice residents to become more involved in the process.
Despite the dearth of names on the ballot, two write-in candidates vying for Holmgren’s former council seat have been actively campaigning in recent weeks and months. Signs have been showing up in yards and along roads in town encouraging residents to vote for Wesley Estep or Jeff Hoedt, who are both running for elected office for the first time.
Hoedt and his wife moved to Tremonton about three years ago after he retired from a 36-year career in state and federal government that has taken him from Idaho to Washington D.C., where among other projects he worked with members of Congress to implement a new program for the U.S. Coast Guard.
“I have a lot of experience working with legislatures and elected officials,” Hoedt said.
He and his wife settled in Tremonton after originally planning to retire in Logan, where they met as undergraduate students at Utah State University.
“When we moved there, we saw a lot of change in Logan and decided we wanted something a little quieter,” he said. “We found Tremonton, came over here and we’re loving it.”
Rather than focusing on one or two issues, Hoedt said he would use his experience working with elected officials to help city officials gather the best possible data and make more informed decisions.
“The main thing is planning. I think I could offer some strategic assistance,” he said. “I’m not running a one-issue type of campaign. It’s more about general administration – are we making decisions properly?”
He said some current city council members and other community leaders encouraged him to get involved, especially after receiving input from him on current issues affecting the city such as expansion of the fire department.
Born and raised in Tremonton, Estep has worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Tremonton Fire Department for the past 40 years.
He spent 23 years working at what is now Northrop Grumman, as well as 10 years at the Post Consumer Brands cereal plant. Most recently, he has been working for the city’s public works department for the past four years.
Estep is getting ready to retire from the fire department, but said he wants to continue his public service in another capacity that doesn’t require “packing people up and down stairs.
“I thought maybe this could be my next step for community service,” he said of his bid for a council seat.
Like Hoedt, Estep said he would be focused on planning for future growth as the city goes through an unprecedented period of expansion.
“Growth is gonna happen, but I feel like it can be a little more managed,” he said.
He said he’s a big supporter of police, fire and public safety in general. Based on comments from supporters, he said he would work toward cleaning up blighted parts of town and backing policies to help beautify the city, including forming a committee that would include everyday city residents.
Estep said the decision to pursue a city council seat was “a mutual decision between me, my friends and family.”
Both Estep and Hoedt said one of the most important parts of a city councilperson’s job is to listen to residents and act based on their input.
“I want to be open-minded to what the community is looking for,” Estep said. “I can’t make everybody happy, but I think I can make some right decisions.”
Hoedt said his work experience has taught him the importance of listening and responding to the wishes of the public, “not just doing what we think is best for them.”
Justin Scoffield, the first to officially file as a write-in candidate, could not be reached for comment.