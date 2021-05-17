Wynona “Ann” Wilberg Rampton
Ann Rampton passed away peacefully at her home in Garland, Utah at the age of 84. She was born on August 7, 1936 in Castle Dale, Utah, to Rufus and Edna Wilberg, and was the oldest of five children.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Fielding Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Garland Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.