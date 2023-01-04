Editor's Note: Following are capsules from some of the local stories that made headlines last year. The articles included aren't necessarily meant to represent the biggest stories, but rather to provide a "slice of life" in the unique year that was 2022.
JANUARY
• The year began with documented COVID cases in the Bear River Health District hitting a record-setting pace, a trend local health officials attributed in large part to the spreading of the highly infectious Omicron variant during Christmas holiday gatherings.
The district saw a record 411 new documented COVID cases on Jan. 11, far exceeding the single-day record of 329 set in November 2020 during the first wave of the the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the early surge turned out not to be a sign of things to come, as COVID infections tapered off throughout the year.
• As far as home videos go, it’ll be pretty hard for the Walker family to top some footage they shared with Facebook friends on Jan. 30. It showed the birth of their third baby. In a car. In a snowstorm.
“If you feel like baby is coming, we can call 911. They’ll walk me through this. We can do this,” Cade Walker can be heard telling his wife, Katie, as they drove through near-blizzard conditions on State Road 30 on their way to Logan Regional Hospital from Deweyville on Jan. 28.
They pulled over in Beaver Dam. Cade can be heard communicating with a 911 operator as Katie began to push, and within 10 minutes of the time the couple pulled over, the newborn appeared in her mother’s arms.
A healthy Kennedy Lou joined 6-year-old Cooper and 3-year-old Cache in the Walker family. Both of the boys were delivered by induced labor, and Katie was scheduled for that process again when her water broke on the night before the appointment.
FEBRUARY
• U.S. military pilot Col. Gail S. Halvorsen — a onetime resident of the Bear River Valley whose image graces a large mural in downtown Tremonton — died on Feb. 16 at age 101.
Halvorsen was best known as the “Candy Bomber” for his candy airdrops during the Berlin Airlift after World War II ended. He was born in Salt Lake City, spent his teenage years living on a sugar beet farm in Garland and graduated from Bear River High School before getting his pilot’s license.
MARCH
• After 37 years with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Dale Ward hung up his badge and retired on March 1.
Ward started his law enforcement career in 1977 as a deputy with the Oneida County Sheriffs Office, based in Malad, Idaho. He joined BESO in October 1985 as a patrol deputy under Sheriff Robert “Bob” Limb. When Kevin Potter took over as sheriff following Lynn Yeates’ untimely death in January 2015, Potter made Ward his chief deputy, a position Ward held until his retirement.
• Northrop Grumman hosted NASA officials, aerospace industry colleagues and others at its sprawling Promontory campus on March 31 to witness the final test of a motor the company developed to help thrust astronauts to safety in the event of an emergency.
Thursday’s test firing was the third and final qualification test of the launch abort motor for the Orion, part of NASA’s replacement for the space shuttle and the vehicle that will that will return humans to the moon sometime in 2024, if all goes according to plan.
APRIL
• Several bulls from a beef cattle herd in Box Elder County have tested positive for trichomoniasis — a venereal disease spread between cattle during breeding — and 10 potentially exposed herds are awaiting test results, authorities say.
Bailee Woolstenhulme, the public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture, said it’s believed that the owner of the suspected bulls didn’t get them tested.
• Starting in May, Midland Square will host a farmers market on the first Saturday of every month. While much of the focus will be on locally grown and produced foods from small family outfits, the market is also meant to showcase local artists, performers and craftspeople.
Farmers markets in one form or another have popped up in the past in Tremonton, but this will be the first to have the official backing of the city. The debut event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
MAY
• Lovely springtime weather provided a picturesque backdrop as hundreds gathered at Promontory Summit on Tuesday, May 10 to mark the 153rd anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad.
The annual celebration in recent years has put more emphasis on the immigrant laborers who traveled thousands of miles, toiled long hours, and sometimes died in the course of completing the monumental project. This year’s event featured a Chinese lion dance and a solo musical performance by a prominent member of Utah’s Irish community, among other segments recognizing the ethnic and cultural diversity of the workforce that built the railroad.
• The Bear River girls lacrosse team capped an undefeated season by hoisting the state 4A championship trophy after defeating Juan Diego Catholic 12-8 on Thursday, May 26 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.
JUNE
• With fireworks, stirring speeches, and all the pomp and circumstance befitting a group of young women and men who withstood the rigors of high school under the shadow of a global pandemic, the Bear River High School Class of 2022 gathered one last time for its graduation ceremony on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.
"We will choose to use our voice to lift and build, making a positive difference wherever we go,” Class Valedictorian Victoria Cottrell told her fellow graduates.
JULY
• The Great Salt Lake has hit a new historic low for the second time in less than a year as the ongoing megadrought worsened by climate change continues to shrink the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi.
The Great Salt Lake dipped on July 4 to 4,190.1 feet (1,277.1 meters). That is lower than the previous historic low set in October, which at the time matched a 170-year record low. Lake levels are expected to keep dropping until fall or winter.
• Officials with the U.S. space program were among hundreds who gathered July 21 at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s sprawling campus in the Box Elder County desert to witness the power of the rocket motor that will help astronauts return to the moon in the coming years.
Northrop Grumman invited NASA officials, suppliers, local and national dignitaries, employees, media representatives and the general public to its Promontory facilities on a sweltering midsummer afternoon to view a test firing of the Space Launch System booster motor that will propel the new Orion rocket during upcoming lunar missions.
AUGUST
• Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically when a storm late Aug. 1 and early Aug. 2 brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses.
The National Weather Service reported between two and four inches of precipitation over a seven-day period covering an area stretching from Fielding to Corinne, with the epicenter squarely over Tremonton.
Tremonton Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said the city’s drainage systems are built to handle a once-in-a-century event, but based on historical records, last Tuesday’s storm was “a 200-year event.”
• Corey Barton retired after 37 years of serving Box Elder County as a firefighter and emergency first responder, a career in which he profoundly changed the way emergency services are provided throughout the county.
Barton started with the Willard Fire Department in 1985, eventually rising to the position of chief and leading the department for 17 years. He took over the county fire marshal position in 2013.
• Proceeds from the Box Elder Junior Livestock auction at the 2022 Box Elder County Fair are expected to surpass $2 million for the first time ever, as more than 700 youth in the displayed the animals they’ve been raising for the past year to eager buyers.
Saturday’s auction featured 737 exhibitors in the 4-H and FFA programs showing hogs, lambs, steers and goats. The Saturday show brought in more than $1.6 million, and once all of the “boosts” are in, the total is expected to be more than $2 million, according to Box Elder Junior Livestock President Lyle Holmgren.
SEPTEMBER
• As birds are undergoing fall migrations in Utah, a highly contagious form of avian influenza is spreading in the state once again.
While there still haven’t been any confirmed cases of the disease in Box Elder County, the virus is likely present in the area as the Great Salt Lake is among the most important stops in the Western Hemisphere for migrating birds.
The first case of avian flu in wild birds in Utah was confirmed in April, and now the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has confirmed the virus has spread to wild birds in three additional counties, most likely due to the fall migration.
OCTOBER
• Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, took an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service.
Nucor Steel sponsored the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and after being forced to take a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nucor was thrilled to be able to host a trip for veterans once again, said Randi Mckay, human resources administrator at the company’s Vulcraft facility in Brigham City and a longtime volunteer with the Utah Honor Flight organization.
• Until now, patrons have had to brave 32 steep, creaky wooden stairs to enjoy local theater productions at the Main Street Playhouse. But thanks to a community-wide effort, accessibility is no longer an issue for those wishing to take in a play at the theater on the upper floor of the Bear River Valley Museum in downtown Tremonton.
The museum was closed for several weeks for the installation of a brand-new elevator following a successful fundraising effort that brought a variety of local groups together for a common cause.
NOVEMBER
• Box Elder County voters overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates in the Nov. 8 general election, helping reelect two members of Utah’s all-GOP congressional delegation while ensuring the party retains public offices at the state and local levels.
Countywide, more than 72% of Box Elder voters went for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, who gained 55% of the statewide vote to fend off a spirited challenge from independent candidate Evan McMullin. U.S. Rep. Blake Moore won even more convincingly, capturing just under 68% of votes district-wide and more than 86% in Box Elder County as he defeated Democratic challenger Rick Jones.
DECEMBER
• Bear River Valley Hospital in Tremonton is gearing up for an expansion that will add some new services to the facility while providing more room for existing departments that have seen a steady increase in demand.
Intermountain Healthcare, the nonprofit health system that owns and operates the hospital, has granted $3.7 million to add a brand-new physical therapy area on the southeast side of the building.
In addition to the new rehabilitation wing, the hospital is getting ready for a $775,000 expansion of its emergency room that will add two triage rooms and make the waiting room larger.
