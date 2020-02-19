One hundred and fifty years after the first woman to vote in Utah cast her ballot, almost to the day, of women over the years.
To support Utah State University’s Year of the Woman, USU Brigham City involved local high school students in Box Elder County in a photo and essay contest. The goal was to creatively promote and celebrate the accomplishments of women in the community, both historically and current.
Last Thursday, the winners of that contest — five in all — received prizes and praise for their work. Essay winners read their winning entries, which covered everything from Harriet Tubman’s work helping slaves to Rachel Carson’s groundbreaking environmental writings.
The public was invited to view the contests submissions and vote for their favorites. Impromptu voting booths were set up for them to use, and to celebrate the women’s suffrage movement.
“We’re excited to highlight the great work coming from our local high school students,” said Dan Black, associate vice president of USU Brigham City. “This has been a great opportunity for USU Brigham City to participate in Year of the Woman in a way that celebrates the impact women have had on our communities.”
Entrants in the photo contest were asked to submit photos that highlight the life, dreams, and/or achievements of women in Box Elder County. Essay writers were asked to choose from two prompts in regard to voting rights and women’s suffrage in Utah.
The winner of the top prize in the photo contest, Mollie Topham, took home a professional Nikon camera. Also winning in the photo contest were Alison Bingham and Shan Robinson.
Prizes, including an Apple iPad Mini, were handed out to essay contest winners. In addition to taking third in the photo contest, Robinson took first for her essay on author Rachel Carson. The other essay winners were Carli Miller and Heidi Cunningham.
An Aggie Ice Cream sundae bar was free to all who attended.
Nikole Eyre, senior lecturer in English at USU Brigham City and chair of the committee that helped select the winners, said she wrote a grant to cover the prizes at last week’s event, which is just one of several Year of the Woman events planned for this year.
“We’re celebrating voting, so we wanted to make this a voting event,” Eyre said. “We formed a committee and brainstormed and put some events together.”
The next event is planned for March, with guest speaker Susan Madsen.
Eyre said the committee received more photo and essay entries than was expected.
“We were nervous that we weren’t going to get any, but we did okay,” she said. “We narrowed the submissions down to the top three, and it was pretty unanimous. We easily agreed on the top three, and just ranked them from there.”