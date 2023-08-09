When their counterparts in Brigham City came forth with a proposal at the beginning of July, the members of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department took it to heart.
Crystal Beck, an officer with the Brigham City Police Department, issued a challenge to local law enforcement agencies across the county: who could show the most support for young entrepreneurs in their local neighborhoods?
Schoolchildren on summer break were setting up stands selling everything from lemonade to homemade crafts, providing a timely opportunity for local police to patronize these pop-up shops and strengthen bonds within their communities in the process.
In addition to her own department, Beck solicited participation from police agencies throughout the county, from Tremonton to Mantua.
TGPD Chief Dustin Cordova immediately took to the idea, imploring his officers to carve time out of their busy schedules to visit as many stands as possible.
“It was opportunity for us to go out and do something positive in our communities,” Cordova said. “Our officers are always going from call to call, responding to people who are having their very worst days, and they don’t always have a lot of time for positive interactions.”
The effort gained momentum throughout the month as TGPD used social media not only to highlight the kids they visited, but to encourage locals to let the department know about stands they might not otherwise be aware of.
Throughout the month, officers discovered there was much more to the stands than just refreshing, cold drinks on hot summer afternoons. The kids at one location were raising money for a friend battling cancer, while those at another stand were raising funds for a headstone to place at their grandfather’s gravesite.
By the end of the month, TGPD officers had visited a total of 54 stands — well beyond the 35 tallied by the significantly larger BCPD. Other departments including Willard, Mantua and Perry, as well as the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, got in on the fun and had strong showings themselves.
The friendly competition became somewhat of a point of pride between Brigham City and Tremonton, which are by far the two largest municipal police departments in the county and have always maintained a degree of rivalry, all while watching each others’ backs whenever needed. The two departments kept a daily or weekly tally of who was ahead throughout the month, tapping into their officers’ competitive nature while remembering that the whole idea was designed to be a positive experience for all involved.
“I like to brag and give Brigham City a hard time,” Cordova said with a snicker, adding that regardless of the outcome, the effort “comes back to the desire to really make an impact and show that we support our community.”
Since taking over as TGPD chief about a year ago, Cordova has been working to implement new policing strategies in the rapidly growing communities of Tremonton and Garland, including the idea of “community-oriented policing,” which promotes community-based partnerships and strategies to address the systemic issues that result in ongoing crime problems.
“I think this is the definition of community oriented policing,” he said. “We wouldn’t be as successful as we are without the community. They have been hand in hand with us all the way.”
