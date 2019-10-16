Dear Editor,
I had the experience to again visit the fair this year. Every year the fair coincides with a softball tournament held here in Tremonton that my niece participates in.
Every year you would think we would learn to bring cash to the fair, but my city living sister and her husband forget. After the tournament my niece and bro-in-law decided to attend the rodeo. They went to get something to eat and as my bro-in-law handed over his bank card to pay for his food the young man working the counter said "Sorry, we only take cash."
My bro-in-law decided maybe he should cancel their order, but this young man looked at my bro-in-law's hat, he was wearing his Iraqi Freedom Veteran hat, and said "I would like to pay for your meal. Thank you for serving our country." My bro-in-law insisted that he didn't need to do that, but the young man was adamant about buying him and my niece dinner.
The impact this young man has made on my family is phenomenal. I get emotional when thinking about it.
We have wonderful youth here in the Tremonton area. I hope they know how important they are to our community. To that young man that paid tribute to a war veteran, thank you, keep being amazing and God Bless You.
Danielle Barfuss
Tremonton