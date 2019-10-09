This year marked the 11th time local cereal lovers opened up their wallets and stocked up on the “good stuff” for The United Way of Northern Utah’s annual cereal sale. Local business, Post Consumer Brands, donated over 17,000 bags and boxes of cereal for the event, with proceeds all benefiting the charity.
On Friday, Oct. 4, at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in Tremonton, customers started lining up at 7 p.m. for the sale which started the next morning, Oct. 5, at 7 a.m. Others waited over two hours that morning in near freezing weather for their chance to stock up on cereal as the line stretched throughout the fairgrounds.
Within two and a half hours all of the cereal was sold. The 50 bag per customer limit, with a $1 a bag price tag, was a deal too good to pass up.
Many years of experience has also helped volunteers figure out an organized way to conduct the sale. This year Kent’s Market in Tremonton also pitched in by loaning several shopping carts for smooth cereal transfer. The event is also assisted by Box Elder County for allowing use of the facilities.
“There were several people who told me it was their first time coming and they loved it and thought it was well organized,” said Tina Fulgham, Plant Manager’s Administrative Assistant.