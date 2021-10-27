The Box Elder County Commissioners told me that it is important to have a Planning and Zoning Board because if a company wants to put a nuclear plant right next to a residential area, they could stop it.
I then thought about when the Planning and Zoning Board and the Box Elder County Commissioners permitted a landfill right next to the Great Salt Lake. This landfill company was also seeking a class V permit to bring in contaminated waste, where was the protection in this situation? I was told that a second landfill was needed in case of a flood or earthquake. It seems to me that the landfill that would cause irreparable harm to our society would be the landfill right next to the Great Salt Lake.
I have been observing the Planning and Zoning Boards decisions, especially just recently when a Collingston property owner was denied his property rights. This property owner wanted to sell his land in one acre allotments but his neighbors wanted him to sell his property in two acre allotments. Who owns the property and has been paying taxes on his property, the owner or his neighbors? The Planning and Zoning Board and the Box Elder County Commissioners allowed this mans neighbors to violate his property rights. It is his property and he should be able to sell his land in whatever allotments he chooses.
John Adams said, “. . . property must be secured or liberty cannot exist. The moment the idea is admitted into society that property is not as sacred as the laws of God, and that there is not a force of law and public justice to protect it, anarchy and tyranny commence.”
It is very troubling that the Planning and Zoning Board and the Box Elder County Commissioners did not protect this mans property rights and allowed his neighbors to become the mob to stop him in his property rights.
Men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. Our founders recognized that such rights should not be violated by an unrestrained majority any more than they should be violated by an unrestrained king or monarch. In fact, they recognized that majority rule would quickly degenerate into mobocracy and then into tyranny.