Let me tell you about true joy: a feeling experienced by 1st graders who finally have two patches of grass to play on; and a feeling experienced by teachers watching 1st graders experience true joy.
Our kids have been so great about bundling up in their snowpants, boots, hats, and gloves before going out in the freezing cold to climb up onto the snow to play on the playground for the past several months. They threw the swings around the top bar to shorten the chains so they could swing without dragging their bottoms across the snow...until even that didn’t help any more. They went halfway down the slides because the snow came halfway up. They made huge snowballs and slid down the snow banks like little penguins. They just love to be outside!
But recess got even better this week when they finally had a couple of patches of brown grass to play on. They squealed while they ran without a destination. Several girls were so excited that they simply had to cheer. So, they climbed on top of the 4-foot-high snow stage and belted out the cheers they had learned at their junior cheer camp.
Several kids pulled off their coats and laid them out to lay on and soak up some sun while at “Summer Island.” It was so fun to watch them all.
But the best moment was when one little guy came over to me with his hand carefully cupping two green objects. This is how our conversation went:
“Mrs. Stacey, look what I found!”
“Wow, those look like two pine needles from the pine tree.”
“No, it’s green grass!”
“Oh, it is! It’s been a long time since we’ve seen that.”
He went off to show his friends. In a few minutes, he came back with six or seven blades of grass.
“I found more! If you dig through a bunch of brown grass, there is more green grass!”
“That’s great!”
He told me he really hopes there will be green grass everywhere for his birthday. I asked when it is. It’s the end of June. I told him that I am pretty hopeful.
“I’m going to put this in my pocket and take it home,” he said.
I agreed that this was a good idea.
He didn’t add more to his collection. He just walked around proudly showing his discovery to the other kids. When it was time to line up to go back inside, he told me of his plans to take the grass home and maybe sell it. I asked what he thought a good price would be.
“I think a dollar each is a good price, because it’s pretty rare.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.