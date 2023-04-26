Support Local Journalism

Let me tell you about true joy: a feeling experienced by 1st graders who finally have two patches of grass to play on; and a feeling experienced by teachers watching 1st graders experience true joy.

Our kids have been so great about bundling up in their snowpants, boots, hats, and gloves before going out in the freezing cold to climb up onto the snow to play on the playground for the past several months. They threw the swings around the top bar to shorten the chains so they could swing without dragging their bottoms across the snow...until even that didn’t help any more. They went halfway down the slides because the snow came halfway up. They made huge snowballs and slid down the snow banks like little penguins. They just love to be outside!


