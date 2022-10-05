There’s no denying it’s been a shaky start to the 2022 college football season collectively for the Mountain West Conference, even though a pair of teams are off to 4-1 starts.
Of the two Mountain West programs that have won 80 percent of their games so far, one is a pleasant surprise in UNLV, while the other has experienced a much more sustained level of success. Indeed, nobody should be surprised Air Force has prevailed in four of its first five contests. After all, the Falcons have won 10 or 11 games in each of the past two full seasons, plus they have accomplished this feat four times since 2014.
Simply put, the Falcons have high expectations this season, led by veteran head coach Troy Calhoun, who has been at the AFA helm since 2007, and long-time offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen. A second straight year 5-1 start would be achieved by Air Force should it beat Utah State this Saturday in Logan.
The Falcons returned 11 starters — six on offense and five on defense — from a squad that went 10-3 a year ago and shared the Mountain Division title with the Aggies. However, it was USU that advanced to the Mountain West championship game, thanks to its head-to-head win over AFA.
Utah State’s come-from-behind 49-45 victory over Air Force in 2021 was an entertaining shootout that featured 1,247 yards of total offense — 628 by the Aggies and 619 by the Falcons. Air Force had a trio of 100-plus-yard rushers in that game in quarterback Haaziq Daniels and fullbacks Brad Roberts and Emmanuel Michel, and all three of those athletes are back this season.
Slowing down AFA’s offense is something USU has been unable to do in each of the previous three seasons. This will be Aggie defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda’s second crack at the Falcons.
“Mike Thiessen's honestly a really close friend of mine,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “He's been around that offense for a long, long time. Here's what I've found and I've played against triple-option teams most of my career, (but) you find out very quickly in the game if your (defensive) plan is going to work or not. And there's games where it's 14-13, it's 13-10 and there's games where it's 62-58, it's 45-42. I've been in both of those. And typically, defensively, you put together a plan, you go in and if you execute it well (than) you can really keep it to a low-scoring game than, man, you're excited. There are those days — and last year was one of them — where our plan just wasn't really effective. Whether it was personnel, plan or all of the above, they just kind of had our number and, luckily, we were able to outscore them.
“... What's this week going to look like? I have no idea. We won't find out until midway in the first quarter, what our plan looks like, can we execute it, can our guys keep the play-action pass in front of them, can we handle dive, quarterback pitch effectively and the counters that come off of it. Man, it is a huge challenge and you don't tend to see games kind of in between. It's either really low scoring and a lot of punts and a lot of stops, or it's the exact opposite — it's a shootout.”
The bread and butter of the Falcons’ base offense is the fullback dive, and they have a star at that position in Roberts, who has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in 13 games during his time in Colorado Springs. The senior currently leads the Mountain West and is ranked ninth nationally in rushing (114.6 yards per game). Roberts’ 2,386 career rushing yards rank second in program history among fullbacks.
Air Force’s second-leading rusher is tailback John Lee Eldridge III, who has torched opposing defenses to the tune of 9.3 yards per carry. The junior is averaging 81.6 ypg, while Daniels is third on the team with 244 yards on the ground.
Daniels has not aired the ball out much this season, but the Aggies are very aware of his ability to do so as he threw for 182 yards on 6 of 12 attempts in last year’s showdown. The senior has completed 17 of 35 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, vs. zero interceptions, in ’22.
“Their quarterback can throw the ball and throw it very effectively,” Anderson said. “You tend to be downhill and occupied with quarterback dive and pitch, and the next thing you know they've got a guy running right past you. And (Daniels) can make all of throws. ... You can stop dive, quarterback pitch all you want to, but if you give up the post route or the seam wheel or the four verts off of it and it ends up in the end zone, than they're going to light you up on the scoreboard.”
Daniels’ big-play target this season has been the formidable 6-foot-3, 225-pound wide receiver David Cormier, who has gained a whopping 209 yards and has scored three times on just five receptions. The senior hauled in a 67-yard scoring pass from Daniels in last Saturday’s 13-10 victory over Navy. Of the five wideouts listed on AFA’s most recent depth chart, three are listed at 6-2 or 6-3.
The Falcons have an experienced offensive line as four of their starters are juniors, while the other is a senior. In fact, this is a veteran AFA squad in general as all of the offensive and defensive starters, when healthy, are juniors or seniors.
Air Force has been banged up a bit on the offensive side of the ball as of late as starting tight end Kyle Patterson, plus tailback DeAndre Hughes and slot backs Dane Kinamon and Cade Harris, were sidelined by injuries a week ago. Hughes rushed for more than 200 yards against Nevada last year, while Kinamon contributed with 80 yards receiving and another 77 rushing in AFA’s season-opening blowout win over Northern Iowa.
Per usual, the Falcons currently occupy the top spot nationally in rushing yards (369.8 per game), plus they also pace the conference in total offense (460.6 ypg).
Meanwhile, the Falcons have gotten off to a great start defensively as they are currently ranked first or second in the Mountain West in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), passing defense (151.6 ypg) and total defense (278.8 ypg). Additionally, AFA ranks sixth among all FBS programs in passing defense and 14th in the other two aforementioned categories.
“Yeah, they do a great job (defensively),” Anderson said. “No. 1, they shorten the game and they don't play a ton of snaps. I mean, they're not going to play typically a ton of snaps. They're going to limit your possessions, so that when their defense does go out, they're not playing 80, 90 snaps a game, they're keeping it to 50, 60, which is manageable. They're extremely sound, well taught and they don't make a lot of mistakes. They don't hurt themselves, they make you earn it.
“Now, we were able to get them into space and have probably the most explosive game against them all year, but that's not something you typically see them do. It is hard to score (against them). They're physical, they make you one-dimensonal, they stop the run typically on a weekly basis. ... I think their formula is shorten the game, play fewer snaps, be more physical than the opponent, then don't make a lot of mistakes and that tends to be a really good defensive team.”
Air Force has a trio of productive linebackers this fall in Alec Mock, Bo Richter and Vince Sanford, who was a second-team all-league selection a year ago. Mock leads the team in tackles (35) and tackles for loss (4.0), plus he has also recovered a fumble. Richter is barely behind Mock in TFLs with 3.5. Mock and Sanford teamed up for 23 tackles last week against Navy.
Free safety Trey Taylor is AFA’s second-leading tackler with 27, followed closely by cornerback Michael Mack II with 25. Strong safety Camby Goff has two of his team’s three interceptions — Taylor has the other — and he handily paces the squad with seven passes broken up.
Air Force’s defense has only come up with 2.0 sacks this season, although it did rack up 9.0 TFLs a week ago.
Sophomore kicker Matthew Dapore has been nearly automatic for the Falcons since 2021 as he has been successful on 16 of his 19 field goal attempts during that timespan, including 4 for 5 on attempts from 40-plus yards this season alone. Sophomore Carson Bay has averaged 42.7 yards on 11 punts in ’22 — AFA’s best single-season average since 1998.
