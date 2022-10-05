Navy Air Force Football

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

There’s no denying it’s been a shaky start to the 2022 college football season collectively for the Mountain West Conference, even though a pair of teams are off to 4-1 starts.

Of the two Mountain West programs that have won 80 percent of their games so far, one is a pleasant surprise in UNLV, while the other has experienced a much more sustained level of success. Indeed, nobody should be surprised Air Force has prevailed in four of its first five contests. After all, the Falcons have won 10 or 11 games in each of the past two full seasons, plus they have accomplished this feat four times since 2014.

