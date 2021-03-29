The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 1. More than 100 Utah employers with more than 3,400 open positions in a variety of industries statewide, including several in Box Elder County, are scheduled to participate in the online event.
Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov. Scroll down on the page to find the link to the job fair.
For this job fair, job seekers can participate from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews or even make job offers on the spot.
Job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'My Job Search.'