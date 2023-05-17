rv park flood

Billy Kozma looks at where water from the Blacksmith Fork River flows over sandbags into Creekside RV Park on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Residents of Creekside RV Park in south Logan are still dealing with the impact of flooding from the Blacksmith Fork River.

Water is receding, but residents said they are disappointed they still have not heard from the company that owns the park, Boulder Ranch LLC based in Provo, besides a written letter with an April date on it.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.