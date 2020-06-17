WOW, weather was a torrent on Saturday night (June 6) in Portage! We could hear the wind all day, but come early night it really began to blow. You could hear the wind and what it must be doing, and Grant said “Let’s go check it out.” If you have read my articles, you know I am dealing with a particular problem and wasn’t feeling too well, but I did what sounded exciting and got in the passenger side of our car.
Rocky Mountain Power was on Main Street trimming a line that had broken off by Vera Morris’s house. There was an SUV sitting there, helping him direct and hold back traffic (that’s a joke)! There were two large trees down by Kenny Thorsted’s property, and around the corner Alan Grunvig met us out in his lawn area and a big, 8-inch branch had come down and broken his solar panel on his motorhome. You could also see big branches in his yard, his neighbors’ yard, and also on Keon’s property.
Evidently the wind had come out of the south. Power was out as we drove around, and Rocky Mountain Power said it would be back on at 1:30 a.m. Some flashing had been going on Friday, and by the time they got it fixed it had been flashing Saturday and Sunday, too.
I guess you could say Portage was putting on quite a show. Well, maybe or maybe not, but it seemed like it was flashing all night long. When you have a husband with a CPAP it can be a crazy night. It is funny, too, because I have an electric lift chair. When I happen to be in it watching TV and the power goes out, I am stuck right where I am! We have to get another person to help me get up and out! We have several people on alert in case we need them. I’ve heard that it is because we are on the end of the power line and we get a lot of this kind of commotion.
I can’t forget the good elves that were helping around town picking up leaves, branches and anything I would imagine that blew off the trees. The Loftus’s were helping out with their trailer and truck. Thank you so much guys! Didn’t see any green hats though. Amanda Loftus just texted me and wanted us all to know that it was a great experience for their children to help around town. It was a learning experience for the kids, and that’s just what you need to do when your town and neighbors are in need of help. The kids thought it was very fun helping out all around the town.
I have to tell you we have a sweet neighbor who has been very thoughtful during my sickness: Juanita Montoya-Best. She has brought me beautiful flowers, eggs, and whatever she thought would cheer me up. Those irises were so beautiful!
The Freese’s had a crazy weekend with a lot of time on the road, but it was worth every minute, Kori says. They went to Montana to see family. “We love them so much,” she said. “Got the three B’s covered and much more: Baseball with Broden, Branding with the neighbors, and Kami playing Beautician.”
Good news: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reopened for meetings on June 14. Social distancing, masks, etc., but everyone was able to wave at each other across the chapel. Seems like a long time for sure.
Our neighbors have been in their house longer this week and I wondered why. Mike Harris had some surgery on his thumb and it has been pretty painful! If you see them outside, give them a honk.
I know I have mentioned this before, but I am so grateful for all the kind thoughts, things that are done, prayers, calls and kindness shown around town at this time.