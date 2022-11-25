China Deadly Fire

In this image taken from video, firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region has killed several people and injured others, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire accident in the country this week.

 Uncredited - ugc, UGC

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, in the second major fire in the country this week, leaving a total of 48 dead.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the regional capital of Urumqi, where temperatures have dropped below freezing after dark.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.