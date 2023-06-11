Henry Guerrero, center, one of the rescuers of the 4 indigenous children who survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults, and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive, departs from the entrance of the military hospital where the children are receiving medical attention, in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Ivan Valencia - stringer, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
Mark Baker - staff, AP
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Ten people were killed in Australia when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the heart of wine country, according to police and media reports Monday.
Police said 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured.
