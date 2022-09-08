Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON (AP) — Ten things to know about the life of Queen Elizabeth II:

BRITAIN'S LONGEST-REIGNING MONARCH

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you