MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child.

The Thursday morning explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.


