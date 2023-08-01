This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel on rescue operations after an accident at a bridge of under construction Samruddhi Expressway at Shahapur, Thane District, Maharashtra state, India, Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. More than a dozen people are reported killed.
People search among the debris after a huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site at Shahpur Sarlambe village, Thane District, Maharashtra state, India, Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. More than a dozen workers were killed in the accident.
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW DELHI (AP) — A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country's National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday
Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.
Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” his office said in a post.
