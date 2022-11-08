Switzerland Pink Diamond Auction

A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called "The Fortune Pink" of 18,18 carat, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million.

 Martial Trezzini - foreign subscriber, Keystone

GENEVA (AP) — A pear-shaped 18-carat pink diamond is set to be sold at auction on Tuesday and is expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, Christie's says.

The “Fortune Pink” fancy vivid pink stone, said to be the largest of its kind and shape to go on the block, headlines the auction house's latest Geneva sale of jewelry.


