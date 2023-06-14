Japanese Self Defense Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, officials said.
ADDS GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE - This aerial photo shows the Ground Self Defense Force's base firing range in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following a deadly shooting. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at the army base, a top government official said.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno speaks about a shooting that took place at Gifu prefecture, during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Wednesday, June, 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, a Japanese official said.
ADDS GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE - This aerial photo shows a base firing range of Japan's Ground Self Defense Force in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following a deadly shooting. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at the army base, a top government official said.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Chief of the Ground Staff Yasunori Morishita bows during a press conference at the Defence Ministry Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Tokyo. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, officials said.
A fire truck leaves a base firing range of Ground Self Defence Force, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at the base in central Japan, officials said.
Members of Japan's Self Defense Force gather near a firing range on a Japanese army base following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. An army trainee was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three fellow soldiers at the army base, officials said.
Police officers guard near the firing range of Ground Self Defence Force base in Gifu, central Japan, following a deadly shooting Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at the base in central Japan, officials said.
