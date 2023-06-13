Japanese Self Defense Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, officials said.
ADDS GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE - This aerial photo shows the Ground Self Defense Force's base firing range in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following a deadly shooting. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at the army base, a top government official said.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroakazu Matsuno speaks about a shooting that took place at Gifu prefecture, during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Wednesday, June, 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, a Japanese official said.
ADDS GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE - This aerial photo shows a base firing range of Japan's Ground Self Defense Force in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, following a deadly shooting. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and wounding three colleagues at the army base, a top government official said.
Japanese Self Defense Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. A Japanese soldier was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting three colleagues at an army base in central Japan, officials said.
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Kyodo News
